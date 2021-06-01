SCHP: One dead after single vehicle collision on Rock N Creek Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single vehicle collision in Lexington County around 9 p.m. Monday. The collision occurred on Rock N Creek Road near Nathanial Oxner Road in Leesville.

Officials say the driver was heading east in a Toyota 4Runner, when they ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, went off the road to the left and then overturned. Officials says the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected through the sunroof.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says the victim was 22-year-old William Rikard Swygert.