The Latest: Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its vaccine

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP)– American pharmaceutical company Moderna says it has begun the process to win full U.S. regulatory approval for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults. Moderna announced Tuesday it has begun a “rolling submission” to the Food and Drug Administration of data from its studies of the two-dose vaccine. Moderna’s vaccine already has been cleared for emergency use by the FDA and regulators in numerous other countries. So far, more than 124 million doses have been administered in the United States. Moderna is the second COVID-19 vaccine maker to seek full approval, following Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.