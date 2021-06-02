Amazon no longer including marijuana in pre-employment drug tests

CNN– E-commerce giant Amazon says it supports the federal legalization of marijuana. The company also said it will no longer include marijuana in its pre-employment drug tests, the drug will now be treated the same as alcohol. However, screenings for drivers will still include the marijuana test.

In the same announcement, Amazon said it’s revising its the “time off task” policy where it tracks workers’ productivity by analyzing the time they spend on breaks.