Execution set for 2nd SC inmate suing over death penalty law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued an execution date for a death row inmate suing the state over a new law forcing inmates to choose between a firing squad or the electric chair.

Court documents show Freddie Owens’ execution is scheduled for June 25.

The court notice comes less than a week after the Supreme Court set an execution date for another man on death row, Brad Sigmon.

A lawsuit filed by attorneys for both Owens and Sigmon earlier this month argue they can’t be electrocuted or shot because he was sentenced under an old law that made lethal injection the default execution method.