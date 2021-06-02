Researchers working on creating a universal flu vaccine

CNN– Researchers are working on a universal flu vaccine. The U.S National Institutes of Health announced it is launching a small, early phase trial of a new flu vaccine.

The hope is that the vaccine would protect people against new variants, and for longer than a single flu season. While there are several so-called universal vaccines being tested, this specific trial will involve volunteers who will get either a current flu vaccine or the experimental shot.