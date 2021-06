12 and 14-year-old facing charges in Florida after firing gun at deputies

CNN– Two kids, just 12 and 14-years-old, are facing charges in Florida after the Volusia County Sheriff says they opened fire on his deputies Tuesday night. This is just one more incident in what has been called an epidemic of gun violence.

Britt Conway has latest from that night, and a look at why experts say gun violence is on the rise.