Consumer News: Family Dollar to start selling fresh groceries, FDA warns those with seafood allergies not to eat cicadas and more

CNN– Looking to grab some fruit and veggies for a dollar? This week, Family Dollar announced plans to offer fresh groceries at certain locations. Family Dollar has begun selling apples, oranges, onions, potatoes and other fruit and vegetables at nearly 100 of its 7,000 stores. Dollar General is also getting in on the grocery deals, they now offer produce at more than 1,300 locations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of salmonella from frozen stuffed chicken products. According to the agency, 17 people have reportedly gotten sick in six states. The CDC says different brands of raw, frozen, breaded, stuffed chicken products are likely the source of the outbreak. They are labeled raw, but the breading or browning preparation may make them look as if they have been cooked.

Not that cicadas are on many people’s summer menu, but just in case, the Food and Drug Administration is reminding people with seafood allergies that they could become sick from eating the insects. The FDA says the bugs have biological links to shrimp and lobster. Aside from those with allergies, the FDA says cicadas are harmless for humans and don’t sting or bite.