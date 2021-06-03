Lexington County Public Library kicks off summer reading program

LEXINGTON CO. (WOLO) Lexington County Public Library is inviting the community to take part in its summer reading program. The theme this year is Tails & Tales, focusing on animals and nature.

Participants are invited to fill out a reading log to compete for prizes. Logs can be picked up at one of the ten library branches, or participants can register online at lexcolibrary.com.

Organizers say there are 25 squares in the log. After completing the first five, participants may visit a library branch for a prize. For every 5 squares completed beyond the first five, participants will be entered into the grand prize drawing.

Participants can begin picking up their prizes on June 14th.

The library is also hosting a virtual program aimed toward teens. Bestselling author Jerry Craft will answer questions on June 16th at 2pm.

Questions can be submitted at ask@lexcolibrary.com. Those who have their questions chosen will get a copy of Craft’s novel, “New Kid.”

