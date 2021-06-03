U.S. seeing rise in cyberattacks across the country

CNN– The list of known cyberattacks threatening to impact American life is growing.

In New York City, the country’s largest mass transit agency says its computers were the target of an attack in April. While in Massachusetts, the ferry system that connects Cape Cod to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket also confirmed that it is the victim of a cyberattack.

This all comes as the FBI blames a cyber criminal group based in Russia of hacking into the world’s largest meat supplier. JBS says the days-long shutdown could cause meat prices to climb, similar to how another hack from a Russian based group affected U.S. gas supplies and prices last month.

The White House says President Biden will address cyberattacks with Russian President Vladimir Putin when they meet later this month.