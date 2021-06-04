Consumer News: Peloton introducing pricing tiers on app, get a dozen doughnuts for $1 today and more!

CNN– Peloton is introducing pricing tiers for its app that will give students, health care workers and military members major discounts. The app, featuring thousands of instructor-led fitness classes, normally costs $12.99 a month. Students will now pay $6.99, while teachers, healthcare workers and first responders will be charged 9$.99. Military members and their families can pay a $9.99 rate that’s locked in for life. The company said it’s an effort to make its popular digital membership “more inclusive and accessible to a range of professionals and communities.” They’ve grown to nearly 900,000 subscribers. The tiered pricing is the company’s latest effort to broaden its dedicated user base.

Kroger is entering the COVID vaccination motivation game. The grocer is giving away one million dollars every week from now until July 10 to someone who gets a coronavirus shot at one of its locations. People who get vaccinated can also enter to win one of 50 “Groceries for a Year” prizes, each with an estimated value of $13,000. If you got a COVID-19 shot at Kroger, visit krogergiveaway.com to enter the contest. Kroger says it’s trying to help the Biden administration achieve its goal of making sure 70% of adults in the U.S. have received a dose of the vaccine by the Fourth of July.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Doughnut Day with some sweet offers today. You can either get your favorite doughnut for free or enjoy a $1 original glazed dozen box with any dozen purchase. The company says it has given away more than 1.5 million doughnuts to COVID-19 vaccinated people. Eligible people can get one free doughnut a day for the rest of the year.