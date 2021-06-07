DHEC: 79 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 79 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 65 probable cases and no new deaths in the Palmetto State. This takes the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 492,356 with 8,594 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 6,138 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 1.8%.

According to the department, a total of 3,465,394 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.