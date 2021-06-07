South Carolina State Guard prepares for hurricane season with drill over the weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hurricane season is here, and the South Carolina State Guard is preparing to help keep everyone safe. Over the weekend, they held a hurricane preparedness exercise. Teams worked together to prepare evacuation routes and rescue plans, as a simulated Category 3 hurricane was making landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott was also there for the exercise. The State Guard works in conjunction with first responders throughout the state to fill any gaps in preparedness.

Officials are predicting another above average hurricane season this year.