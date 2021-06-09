New Wind Technology – Could be a Game-Changer

A Norwegian company is producing a revolutionary wind technology, called Windcatcher. The pod of wind turbines stands roughly 1000 feet tall and one is capable of producing electricity for 80,000 homes. Windcatchers are a lot more efficient than traditional wind turbines and are expected to last for 50 years – that compares to 30 years for a traditional wind turbine. See the whole story here: https://interestingengineering.com/meet-wind-catcher-a-1000-ft-tall-multi-rotor-offshore-turbine