SCSO: Up to $10,000 reward offered for help finding 18-year-old missing since December

1/2 Jackson Garcia 1 Brent Garcia Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

2/2 Jackson Garcia 2 Brent Garcia Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who can help find a missing 18-year old with medical conditions. Sumter County deputies say Jackson Garcia, who goes by Brent, was last seen leaving a family member’s home on Ithica Drive on December 26 last year.

Authorities say he has a history of mental illness and was not on any medication when he disappeared. Investigators believe he is in danger.

Officials describe Garcia as 5’11”, 170 pounds with brown eyes and hair. Deputies say he was last seen wearing light grey sweatpants, black and white shoes as well as a dark colored jacket.

If you know where he is, call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.