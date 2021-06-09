Senate panel votes no confidence in Juvenile Justice leader

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– A group of state senators investigating South Carolina’s juvenile prison system have voted they have no confidence in Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough. The vote Wednesday by a Senate subcommittee investigating the agency came after current and former teachers and jail officers testified that conditions keep getting worse. Five days earlier, many of those workers joined about 20 others and walked out of the juvenile prison in protest over low pay and morale. Pough refused to resign for a second time. Pough says he has to change the culture at the agency, and that is going to take time.