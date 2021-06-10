Camp Cole prepares to welcome campers next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Camp Cole in Eastover is getting ready to welcome campers this month, and ABC Columbia was lucky enough to get a sneak peek at their grand opening. Camp Cole is a non-profit camp that helps kids and adults with disabilities, illnesses and other life challenges.

Camp Cole will welcome its first campers the week of June 15, and members say they’re excited to help the children in the community.

The state of the art camp and retreat center will have five weeks of camp this summer, serving children with a wide range of life challenges, from children with cancer to children experiencing homelessness.