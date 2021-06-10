Coroner: 11-year-old girl fatally shot in Batesburg-Leesville

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the child who was fatally shot on Wednesday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Tashya Michelle Jay, 11, was found dead in a home at the 700 block of Madera Road in Batesburg-Leesville with a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, another girl suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies say multiple mobile homes and vehicles were damaged from the shooting.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

“Deputies got to the scene about 10:40 after receiving reports of several shots fired,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “There were a lot of people on scene as there was a party happening at the home where the two girls were shot. Batesburg-Leesville officers helped us secure the scene so we could start collecting evidence.”

Authorities believe this shooting may be gang related.

“Investigators worked through the night and continue to do everything they can to generate some information on who was involved in this,” Koon said. “Witnesses told us early on they thought this was gang-related. We hope community members will come forward and share tips with us as they find out about what happened.”

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.