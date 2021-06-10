High school graduations in the Midlands taking place this month
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– High school graduations are underway in the Midlands. Thursday morning, Richland One began with Eau Claire’s graduation at W.J. Keenan Stadium. This ceremony was just the start of commencements for Richland One and other districts taking place this weekend.
Graduates we spoke with say they’re excited to see what the future holds.
A list of graduation dates for school districts throughout the Midlands can be found below.
Calhoun Co. Schools-March 27th
Clarendon One- June 4th
Clarendon Two -June 5th
Clarendon Three- June 11th
Fairfield Co. Schools- June 12th
Kershaw Co. Schools- June 11th-13th
Lee Co. Schools- June 12th
Lexington One- June 8th-12th
Lexington Two- June 17th-18th
Lexington Four- June 4th
Lexington/Richland Five- June 18th-19th
Newberry Co. Schools-June 11th
Orangeburg Co. Schools- June 4th-5th
Richland One- June 10th-11th
Richland Two- June 8th -10th
Saluda Co. Schools- June 11th
Sumter Co. Schools- June 1st-3rd