High school graduations in the Midlands taking place this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– High school graduations are underway in the Midlands. Thursday morning, Richland One began with Eau Claire’s graduation at W.J. Keenan Stadium. This ceremony was just the start of commencements for Richland One and other districts taking place this weekend.

Graduates we spoke with say they’re excited to see what the future holds.

A list of graduation dates for school districts throughout the Midlands can be found below.

Calhoun Co. Schools-March 27th

Clarendon One- June 4th

Clarendon Two -June 5th

Clarendon Three- June 11th

Fairfield Co. Schools- June 12th

Kershaw Co. Schools- June 11th-13th

Lee Co. Schools- June 12th

Lexington One- June 8th-12th

Lexington Two- June 17th-18th

Lexington Four- June 4th

Lexington/Richland Five- June 18th-19th

Newberry Co. Schools-June 11th

Orangeburg Co. Schools- June 4th-5th

Richland One- June 10th-11th

Richland Two- June 8th -10th

Saluda Co. Schools- June 11th

Sumter Co. Schools- June 1st-3rd

