Man found dead in pond at a Sumter country club Wednesday

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Coroner’s Office says they found a man’s body in a pond at a country club Wednesday.

Authorities say they found the victim with a submerged golf cart at the Quixote Club’s golf course.

According to investigators, it appears the cart ran off the side of the path into the pond.

Deputies were told the victim was an employee at the club.

Coroner Robert Baker says the victim hasn’t been identified until his family is notified.

He also says an autopsy will be performed later this week.

This case remains under investigation.