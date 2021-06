11/23

PARSONS, TRACY GLENN

BURGLARY / BURGLARY (AFTER JUNE 20, 1985) - FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY / ARMED ROBBERY, ROBBERY WHILE ARMED OR ALLEGEDLY ARMED WITH A DEADLY WEAPON KIDNAPPING / KIDNAPPING (2 COUNTS) ASSAULT / ASSAULT & BATTERY 1ST DEGREE (2 COUNTS) WEAPONS / POSS. WEAPON DURING VIOLENT CRIME, IF NOT ALSO SENTENCED TO LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE OR DEATH LARCENY / GRAND LARCENY, VALUE $10,000 OR MORE (2 COUNTS) BURGLARY / BURGLARY (VIOLENT) (AFTER 06/20/85) - SECOND DEGREE-NEWBERRY CO.