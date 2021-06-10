Officials say more than 22,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV)– Vaccination numbers in South Carolina are low by national standards. Only 38% of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated. Additionally, not all of our shots are going in arms. Some are going in the trashcan.

According to the the Vaccination Administration Management System, more than 22,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted in the state. Reasons include broken vials or being opened and not used.