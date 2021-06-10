RCSD: Man charged with the murder of his roommate in March

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his friend in March. Authorities say 22-year-old Tyler Alexander was arrested on Wednesday and will be charged with the murder of another 22-year-old he shared a home with.

On March 29 around 6:45 p.m., deputies say they were called to the residence in the 400 block of Freshwater Drive, where they found the victim on the ground just outside the doorway. Authorities say he had been shot in the upper body and was taken to the hospital where he passed due to his injuries.

According to deputies, their investigation led them to learn Alexander was having problems with his friend, leading to the shooting in March.

Officials say Alexander called 911 following the incident.

In addition to facing a murder charge, authorities say Alexander has been charged on two outstanding warrants that are unrelated.

Deputies say Alexander was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.