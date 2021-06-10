Sumter man arrested after deputies find catalytic converter without a permit in his vehicle

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man is accused of cutting two catalytic converters off of a van belonging to a business. Deputies say 34-year-old Neal Benjamin Anderson, of Amanda Circle, was arrested on June 3 and charged with possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of metals, first offense and malicious injury to property, value $2,000 or less.

Authorities say the incident occurred on June 1 in the 4700 block of Broad Street. According to deputies, Anderson is accused of damaging a van by cutting two catalytic converters off of it with a saw. Investigators say one of the catalytic converters was found in Anderson’s vehicle during a traffic stop on June 2, and he did not have proof that he owned the catalytic converter or a nonferrous metals permit.

Officials say Anderson was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on June 9 after paying bond.