Free coronavirus vaccine clinic in Five Points on Monday
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will help host a pop up vaccine clinic in Five Points from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The shots will be given at the Five Points fountain parking lot on Harden Street and at a drive-thru on Devine Street, across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available.
In addition DHEC, the clinic is sponsored by the City of Columbia and the Five Points Association
No ID, proof of insurance or appointments are needed.