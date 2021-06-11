Free coronavirus vaccine clinic in Five Points on Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will help host a pop up vaccine clinic in Five Points from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The shots will be given at the Five Points fountain parking lot on Harden Street and at a drive-thru on Devine Street, across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available.

The City of Columbia, the Five Points Association and SCDHEC is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Janssen(J&J) and the two-dose Moderna shots will be offered. #WeAreColumbia #ItsYourShot pic.twitter.com/HSdVPQKnHE — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) June 11, 2021

In addition DHEC, the clinic is sponsored by the City of Columbia and the Five Points Association

No ID, proof of insurance or appointments are needed.