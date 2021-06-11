Olympic organizers say COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to those working closely with athletes

CNN– The Olympics are just 42 days away, and organizers say they will offer vaccines to people working closely with the athletes. The Tokyo 2020 president made the announcement Friday, the same day a roundtable was held with coronavirus experts on countermeasures for the games.

18,000 people will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, including referees, workers in the Olympic Village and volunteers. The first doses will be offered next Friday, June 18, followed by a second dose three weeks later.