SCSO: Sumter woman accused of ramming victims head into multiple vehicles

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was arrested Thursday and charged with assault and battery, third degree. Authorities say 22-year-old Amariah Nykole Hall is accused of hitting the female victim in the head with her fist, leaving a scratch on the victim. Additionally, Hall is accused of ramming the victims head into two vehicles.

Deputies say Hall was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released later the same day after paying a $1,500 bond.