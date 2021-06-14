Bright pink bench, playground dedicated to Faye at Springdale Elementary

COLUMBIA (WOLO): It’s been more than a year since the death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, when she disappeared from her home in Cayce in February 2020.

Sunday would’ve been little Faye’s 8th birthday, so Monday her teachers at Springdale Elementary School helped dedicate brand new playground equipment and a bright pink bench in memory of the bright and happy first grader.

“She loved rainbows, loved colors, just because she had that bright spirit and was so joyful,” said first grade teacher, Morgen Sightler describing Faye.

Sightler says she had the pleasure of watching Faye grow as a reader in the classroom, and as a friend on the playground. “The playground was her happy place and being with friends. When the bench was donated, we knew it would be the perfect spot for everything to go together.”

“If someone didn’t have anyone to play with she immediately ran over and wanted to play and she would skip around and sing. So I know this would’ve been something she would’ve loved to play on,” said first grade teacher Catherine Prosser.

A seesaw decorated with a dolphin to represent the school and a shark to represent Faye’s classroom now sits next to the bright pink buddy bench-anonymously donated by a local business. Her teachers say it’s a reminder of Faye’s spirit every day and the perfect way to share Faye’s message.

“It makes me very happy. It makes me remember what we went through. It was very hard, very difficult, but it brought about so much positive,” said Faye’s first grade teacher, Michele Tymes. “We hope that this whimsical, playful, furniture and playground equipment that’s out here will keep her message alive.”

“I hope when they see it that it opens conversation and we’re able to explain how wonderful she was and just her memory and that she’ll be remembered forever,” said Prosser.

Students and staff also held a private dedication ceremony Monday in honor of little Faye.