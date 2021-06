Officials at U.S. Army Central celebrate the Army’s 246th birthday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today marks the United States Army’s 246th birthday. This morning, a celebration was held at U.S. Army Central at Shaw Air Force Base. The celebration included music from an army band, soldiers relaying stories of generational service and displays.

U.S Army Central, headquartered at Shaw Air Force Base, has been serving on the front lines since 1918.