LCSD: Lexington man charged with trafficking meth

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a Lexington man was arrested earlier this month on meth trafficking charges. Deputies say they arrested 35-year-old Ratravious Untwai Quattlebaum on June 7.

“Narcotics agents got a tip about Quattlebaum selling meth,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Agents set up multiple controlled drug purchases of trafficking amounts of meth from Quattlebaum.”

During the execution of a search warrant, officials say they found meth in Quattlebaum’s home. Authorities say Quattlebaum was brought into custody on June 7 and charged with four counts of trafficking methamphetamine.