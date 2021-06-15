Lexington-Richland School District Five’s Superintendent is resigning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington-Richland School District Five’s Superintendent has announced her resignation on Monday.

Dr. Christina Melton says her last day is on June 30.

In a statement, she thanked the staff, the Board of Trustees, the students and their families.

Dr. Melton served as the Superintendent since 2017 and recently won the SC Superintendent of the Year award from the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.

The board plans to have a special-called meeting later this week to discuss selecting an Interim Superintendent who will begin leading the district July 1.