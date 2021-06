4/24

BOYD, JAMES THOMAS

TRAFFIC / VIOLATION OF BEGINNER PERMIT DRUGS / POSS. OF 28G (1 OZ) OR LESS OF MARIJUANA OR 10G OR LESS OF HASH - 1ST OFFENSE POSSESSION OR USE OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DRUGS / POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V - 2ND OR SUB. OFFENSE-NEWBERRY CO.