Powerful thunderstorms knock down trees and power lines in the Lowcountry

CNN– Wednesday morning, residents in the Lowcountry woke up to downed trees and power lines scattered on the ground. Powerful thunderstorms blew through the area, including strong winds, lightning, heavy rainfall and even hail. Some powerful winds even knocked over a fence at one business that left debris scattered in the road.

Authorities in Charleston had to close some streets due to flooding. A severe thunderstorm warning for the area is no longer in effect.