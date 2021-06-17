Local Living: State Museum offering dads free admission Sunday, Steve Martin and Martin Short coming to Columbia and more!

The State Museum is giving dads free general admission this Sunday for Father’s Day. Dads are invited to enjoy an afternoon with their family, exploring four floors of exhibits. The museum will be open Father’s Day from 12-5 p.m.

Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform a comedy show in Columbia this fall. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 23 at the Township Auditorium. Tickets go on sale June 8 at 10 a.m., and they start at $75. Their show, called “The Funniest Show In Town At The Moment” was originally scheduled for September 2020, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The 8th annual Reggaetronic Music Festival is returning to Lake Murray this month. On Saturday, June 19, you can visit Spence Island from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. for the free floating festival with music of different genres, including modern reggae, funk, rock and electronic.

“We are so excited to return to Spence Island after two years away,” said Founder Ronnie Alexander. “We are happy to bring this completely free floating event back to our home state that highlights friendship, fellowship, and the start of summer. This festival starts the beginning of our two music festivals that will happen in 2021.”

