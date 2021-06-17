RCSD makes arrest for Tuesday murder on Blue Bill Court

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested a man for Tuesday’s fatal shooting on Blue Bill Court. Deputies say they arrested 35-year-old Quanterio Lawhorn was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

Authorities say they were called to a home on Blue Bill Court around 10 p.m. about a person being shot. According to investigators, they found a male victim dead with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident between Lawhorn and the victim.

Lawhorn was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.