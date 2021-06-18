Lexington adds new ‘Smart 911’ app to better respond to emergencies

The new system allows you to out in information before an emergency so EMS is more than prepared when you need them

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — All Lexington County residents now have access to a new free service that emergency officials say will help save critical time when emergencies arise.

Officials say Smart911 allows you to create a safety profile at www.smart911.com or on the Smart911 App that includes any information they want 9-1-1 and response teams to have in the event of an emergency. When a citizen makes an emergency call, their Safety Profile is automatically displayed to the 9-1-1 call taker, allowing them to send the right response teams to the right location with the right information.

The Smart911 App is available on the Apple Store or Google Play.

‘Smart 9-1-1’ is a free on-line program that allows you to enter personal information such as your name, address, and any medical conditions. That way when you call 9-1-1 from a mobile phone emergency personnel can pinpoint your location and arrive prepared.