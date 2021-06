Richland County deputy recognized for his 50 years of service

1/2 IMG 1170 Inv. Tommy Croxton recognized for 50 years of service in Richland County. Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

2/2 IMG 1171



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This afternoon, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department surprised one of its deputies who has been serving the county for 50 years. Investigator Tommy Croxton first joined the sheriff’s department back in 1971.

Investigator Croxton says he was more than thrilled and surprised by Friday’s celebration. He also says he is currently working part-time for the department.