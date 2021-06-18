Study links poor sleep to early death in adults

CNN– A new study found people who struggle with sleep are at high risk to die from any cause. Harvard University studied people who had difficulty falling asleep and waking up frequently during the night.

Waking up frequently appears to be worse for you, leading to a 56% increased risk of early death. Difficulty falling asleep causes a 44% increased risk. The biggest risk is for people who have both, at 80%.

A good night’s sleep is considered between 7-10 hours per night.