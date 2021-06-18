The Consumer in Me: Last minute Father’s Day ideas

Tyler Ryan shares some cool gift ideas for Dad

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – So what do you get the dad who has enough golf balls and ties? How about some unique cool dadgets…you know, gadgets and gifts for Dad that I bet he doesn’t have. All these gift ideas are also available on Amazon, should you need to next day it!

Limitless Innovations

Get the 4th of July party started with Limitless Innovations’ Tiki Tunes – a portable bluetooth wireless speaker that has 6 hours of continuous audio play time as well as tiki-inspired LED flickering flame. How awesome is that?! No party is complete without tiki torches and a speaker so this product allows you to have both at the same time…perfect for date night, too!

Malicious Women Co.

Don’t let the name fool you…some of these scents are just for Dad! Looking for something to keep the bugs away during your 4th of July party? Then check out Malicious Women Co.’s Citronella candles! These candles will fight off the mosquitoes, smell amazing, and even will make your guests laugh with their hilarious themes. They have regular sized citronella candles or tealight packs of 10. These are made with 100% soy and are a must-have for your backyard parties.

Humu Surf Co.

These are very cool – and work well…In fact, I wore the beach hat in the yard working on my skis, and totally felt the vibe of Aloha. Whether by the ocean, at an outdoor picnic, visiting the farmer’s market, or relaxing in the backyard, the fun surf/beachwear brand has you covered and protected from the sun’s rays while looking oh-so-fabulous! Fostering a healthy and active lifestyle is what the brand is all about. The designs showcase images from nature on its trucker and beach hats – soft pastels and natural, bright colors taken from nature, sea, sky, and living things.

MyBevi

MyBevi offers a collection of stainless steel tumblers for everyone that are made to endure all weather conditions and activities. Get your coffee fix for the day or quench that thirst with ice-cold water. Eco-conscious consumers will be glad to know that this small family business is doing its part to provide sustainable solutions for a healthier future for our planet. The brand makes it easy to reduce waste and mindfully adhere to an eco-friendly lifestyle that becomes a part of your everyday routine.

BuzzPatch

Bug bites are no fun for anyone, especially when you’re enjoying a summer trip full of activities. Focus on the fun while BuzzPatch handles the rest. With cute smiley-face designs that serve as mosquito repellent patches, kids enjoy wearing the stickers on outer clothing. The manufacturers say that unlike topical sprays which contain DEET or Picaridin, BuzzPatch is not only easy to apply but environment-friendly. BuzzPatch says that a blend of natural Citronella and lavender essential oils on a non-woven fabric are all that’s needed to detract pesky bugs (it smells amazing!).

Looking for a delicious & unique cocktail mixer or mocktail for your 4th of July celebration? Check out wildwonder, the fruit and superherb infused drink that’s taking a holistic approach to your gut health. This drink helps aid digestion, reduce inflammation, prevent disease, and even boosts your immune system. And no, this is NOT like kombucha…There are several flavors, including Guava Rose, Peach Ginger, and Mango Turmeric, and more!

Looking for a super convenient & eco-friendly way to have bottled water at your Independence Day celebration without using plastic water bottles? Then meet PATH, the innovative, environmentally-friendly water bottle where you won’t have to give up your grab-and-go stash due to their refillable aluminum bottled water. PATH bottles have 100% endless recyclability with a new bottle made within 60 days. You’ll be able to keep your family and friends hydrated while bettering the planet!

You can also check out their limited-edition Made in the USA bottle ahead of the 4th that honors our country and military. Each bottle sold will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project (with a minimum donation of $50,000).

SAFEGRATE ($12.99, available at safegrate.ca & Amazon)

Stay safe while prepping for your BBQ side dishes with SAFEGRATE, the easy-to-use handheld device that gives you a secure grip on your food while shielding delicate fingers, knuckles, and nails from sharp blades. Whether you’re chopping veggies, shredding cheese, or your little ones want to help with the meal prep, this tool will make it safer and easier to grate food. You’ll definitely want this for your summer cookouts!

Pull Start Fire ($17 for 3 pack, available on PullStartFire.com & Amazon)

If you’re looking for an easy way to get the backyard bonfire started this summer, check out Pull Start Fire! With just the pull of the string you can create a wood burning fire in seconds and, best of all, it’s super reliable. Pull Start Fire requires no matches or lighters, is windproof and rainproof, and can even light on wet wood! You’ll for sure impress your guests with this awesome product!

No compensation was offered nor requested for featuring these products.

