Candidate for Columbia mayor Sam Johnson picks up endorsements from reform leaders Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Columbia mayoral candidate picked up a couple of endorsements Monday morning. Gun violence and justice reform leaders Perry Bradley of Building Better Communities and Major Melvin Wittenburg announced their support for Sam Johnson.

Men say they believe Johnson is the right leader to tackle the Midlands recent rise in gun violence. Johnson will face City Council Members Tameika Isaac-Devine and Daniel Rickenmann in the race for mayor.