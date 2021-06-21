Clarendon Co. deputies looking for suspects connected to vehicle break-in at gas station

1/3 Clarendon Co Marathon Vehicle Break In Suspect 1 Marathon gas station vehicle break-in suspect Source: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office

2/3 Clarendon Co Marathon Vehicle Break In Suspect 2 Marathon gas station vehicle break-in suspect Source: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office

3/3 Clarendon Co Marathon Vehicle Break In Suspect Vehicle Example Example of suspects' vehicle. Source: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying two individuals they believe are connected with a vehicle break-in at the Marathon gas station in the North Santee area. Deputies say the suspects were seen inside a black Chevy Avalanche, similar to the one pictured below.

If have any information about who these suspects are or where they might be, call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.