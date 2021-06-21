Clarendon Co. deputies looking for suspects connected to vehicle break-in at gas station

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying two individuals they believe are connected with a vehicle break-in at the Marathon gas station in the North Santee area. Deputies say the suspects were seen inside a black Chevy Avalanche, similar to the one pictured below.

Clarendon Co Marathon Vehicle Break In Suspect Vehicle Example

Example of suspects’ vehicle.
Source: Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office

If have any information about who these suspects are or where they might be, call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.

