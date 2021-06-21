Driver killed after hitting a fallen tree on SC-261 in Kershaw identified

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who was killed after hitting a fallen tree Sunday.

The coroner says Roy Munn, 19, died on SC Highway 261 near US Highway 521, after being entrapped in the vehicle.

According to Highway Patrol, around 8:30 p.m., Munn was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, when he hit a tree that fell across the road.

Authorities say he was wearing a seat belt.