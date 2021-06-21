Driver killed after hitting a fallen tree on SC-261 in Kershaw
KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver was killed after hitting a tree on Sunday.
Troopers say it happened at SC Highway 261 near US Highway 521 at approximately 8:30 p.m.
According to investigators, the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck hit a tree that fell across the road.
Authorities say the victim, who was wearing a seat belt, was entrapped and later died.
This collision remains under investigation.