LCSD: Columbia man charged in connection with multiple catalytic converter thefts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a Columbia man was arrested in connection with the theft of three catalytic converters over the weekend. Authorities say 27-year-old was charged with unlawful transport of nonferrous metals, transportation of stolen nonferrous metals and possessing tools capable of being used in a crime,

“Deputies encountered Jimenez on Spool Wheel Road in the Gilbert area Sunday,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They found three catalytic converters in his car and Jimenez had no bills of sale associated with the catalytic converters.”

Deputies say Jimenez also had tools commonly used to cut catalytic converters off vehicles.

Authorities say Jimenez was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center and was later released on bond.