Lexington police search for man accused of Harassment, Unlawful Communication

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is asking for your help to find a man who has been accused of Harassment in the 2nd degree, and Unlawful Communication. Police have not released many details as to the nature of the charges, but tell us there are two victims who they say positively identified 50 year old Ray L. Wyatt.

According to authorities, Investigators Wyatt who is from Columbia has been able elude police who say they have warrants out for his arrest. Now they are reaching out to members of the community in hopes that someone may have seen or perhaps know where Wyatt may be.

Lexington Police ask anyone who knows where Wyatt is to contact them by one of the following ways.

PHONE TIP – Call the toll-free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP – Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”

MOBILE TIP – Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

Keep in mind, you can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you could get a cash reward of up to $1000 dollars.