Prisma Health and Siemens announce partnership on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today, Prisma Health CEO Mark O’Malley and Siemens USA CEO Dave Pacitti, had a virtual conference call about a new partnership between the two healthcare providers. The agreement will provide overall better patient care , technology enhancements as well as more detailed workforce development and training.

The partnership is already underway, and both entities plan on it expanding across the Prisma Health system soon.