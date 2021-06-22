RCSD: 22-year-old charged with shooting a security guard at Hookah on the River in May

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested an individual for a shooting at Hookah on the River in May. Deputies say 22-year-old James Alterique White was brought into custody on Monday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a pistol.

While they were responding to an unrelated call around 3 a.m. on May 2, authorities say they heard shots being fired from the Hookah on the River club on Broad River Road. According to investigators, they found a security guard shot in the upper body, and he was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies say White was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.