RCSD seeking identification of man who stole over $13,000 from Walmart cash registers

1/2 RCSD Two Notch Walmart Larceny Two Notch Walmart larceny suspect Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

2/2 RCSD Two Notch Walmart Larceny 2 Two Notch Walmart larceny suspect Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for you help identifying a man accused of taking more than $13,000 from the Walmart on Two Notch Road. On May 30 around 9:15 a.m., authorities say the person pictured above walked into the Walmart, went behind registers and used a key to take more than $13,000 in cash out of registers.

Officials say the man is wanted for safecracking and grand larceny charges.

According to deputies, store management does not believe the suspect was an employee.