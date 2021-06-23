120 jobs coming to Kershaw County with Sterlite Technologies Limited

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Office of the Governor, Sterlite Technologies Limited will build a new facility in Lugoff. Officials say the $23 million investment will create 120 jobs over the coming years. STL is a digital network integration company that provides 5G ready solutions for clients around the world.

“We are proud to be a part of the U.S. president’s broadband connectivity initiative that will bring in high-quality connectivity to empower millions across the U.S. Through this facility, we look forward to deploying our best optical technologies on the ground. This investment strengthens our commitment to the U.S. and will enable digital empowerment with 5G readiness, while creating opportunities for the local communities.” said STL General Manager Stephen Szymanski.

The new facility will be located at Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in Lugoff, and it is expected to be completed by fall 2021.

“South Carolina continues to lead the way in innovation, and STL’s investment in Kershaw County is further proof of that. Our state is a place where companies can find success, and we’re excited to see what the future holds for STL.” said Governor Henry McMaster.

If you are interested in working for STL, visit their website or email eagle.admin@stl.tech.