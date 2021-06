Lexington PD looking to ID two people accused of taking $900 in merchandise from Walmart

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying two women accused of taking $900 worth of merchandise from a Walmart without paying. If you know who the individuals pictured above are, police ask you to call Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514 or email cvoravudhi@lexsc.com.