National Guard members participate ion job fair at the State Fairgrounds

Military job fair

Gov. McMaster speaks at military job fair



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Men and women of the National Guard, who have been on orders in the fight against COVID-19, are getting a chance to take the next step in their careers. Earlier Thursday, the Department of the Military held a job fair for the guard at the State Fairgrounds.

Governor McMaster says the future is bright for these brave men and women.

If you did not make it out to Thursday’s job fair, you can visit scfuturemakers.com to search available careers.